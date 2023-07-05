NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WJMN) – Negaunee Elk’s Kids Day was held on Wednesday. The event, which was held at the ice arena offered food, games, and prizes.

“This is an annual event, they come to the ice arena from 12p.m to 3p.m.,” said Jamie Crabb, Chair for Negaunee Elk’s Kids Day. “They have the opportunity to play games, bounce houses, we have ice cream, popcorn, pizza, hotdogs, etc. Just a bunch of things for the kids to do.”

The Negaunee Elk’s Kids Day was a community event held in honor of Pioneer days. Pioneer days started on June 30th and will be wrapping up on July 8th.

“Pioneer days is a celebration of Negaunee history, we have 150 years were celebrating this year,” said Crabb. ” We were originally a mining town, and we have kind of stayed with our roots and that is why our mascot is a miner. We do all kind of community events this week, it brings alumni back and gives back to our community.”

For more information, click here.