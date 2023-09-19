MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – The Michigan Veteran Homes held an informational community forum Tuesday evening at the Northern Center in Marquette. The purpose of this meeting was to update the public on the progress of moving the D.J. Jacobetti Home for Veterans to a site previously occupied by Cliffs-Dow chemical company. Michigan Veteran Homes also set aside time for a question and answer segment, where the concerns of veterans as well as citizens were addressed. On hand to answer questions about the environment were representatives from the company tasked with site cleanup and monitoring as well as Steve Harrington from EGLE, who has been studying the Cliffs-Dow site for over 20 years. He sees no reason to not build on the site as the majority of toxic substantives have been removed or safely contained.

“There have been over 30 years of testing of this property. It’s been retested, tested, and retested many many times and there’s a lot of information known about the property,” said Harrington.

What has been done to make it safe?

“Well, there was a large removal of waste at the north end of the site as well as a significant removal by the city of waste material and pipes and culverts from the central portion of the site,” said Harrington. “That was in 2011. So there has been remediation that’s occurred at the site, as well as a lot of studies with regard to the groundwater contamination that’s present, how extensive it is, or limited I should say it’s limited to a certain area and that is still under consideration as far as ways that can be treated. You were talking about how they can’t build unless it’s safe.”

“To reiterate, sure, when the property was acquired by the city of Marquette there was a deed restriction put in place that prohibits the use of the property for residential purposes. However, there’s a provision in that deed restriction, that allows our agency to override that residential use restriction, provided that all appropriate safeguards are put in place and they’re very stringent safeguards,” explained Harrington.

ReplyForward

The majority of concerns expressed at Tuesday night’s forum were indeed related to the toxins left behind after Cliffs-Dow shuttered its operation in the late 60s. many of the questions sought assurances that the site will be safe to develop. Vietnam War Veteran Daniel Jackovich is cautiously optimistic.

“If the environmental scientists can prove that it can be built and be safe, I’ll trust their decisions. But that’s why I’m on the fence right now until we get all the facts on environmental,” said Jackovich.

Funding for the new $97.6 million facility has already been secured with $63.4 million from the Federal Government and $34.2 million from the State of Michigan. The new facility will be a welcome improvement from their current building, which was built in 1954 as Saint Mary’s Hospital. The new layout will consist of three different neighborhoods, each with its own personality.

So, what’s next? According to Michigan Veteran Homes Development director, Ryan Engle, the next step is to finalize it’s environmental evaluation and then call for bids from contractors, with a potential groundbreaking next year.

Michigan Veteran Homes expects to have more of these forums in the coming months.