The Upper Peninsula Special Olympic Winter Games were held today at the Rippling River Resort in Marquette. Local 3’s John Truitt was there and has the story about this amazing event.

It wasn’t so much about who won the race, but about who had fun. Some athletes were faster than others, some had better technique, while others were simply happy to compete. There are really no losers here, as every one of these very special athletes are winners. And after weeks of training, the simple joy of competing, getting together, and being a part of something is its own reward. Organizer and volunteer Pamela Barhman echoes that sentiment.

“It kind of touches many bases, it touches socialization for them, it touches health and wellness for them. It also touches, on self-esteem. And then they also have the ability to showcase their skills to their community their partners and different family members. So it’s huge for them.”

Over 30 Special Olympians were on hand to compete in three different sports. cross-country skiing, snowshoeing, and downhill ski racing. I spoke to several athletes who entered the snowshoe race. Their positive attitude, confidence, teamwork, and sense of fair play were clearly evident.

“I like running and running. Yeah, it’s just always as fun, so it’s hard work, but I can do it.”

“What do you think your chances are today? Oh, very good. Okay, we’re gonna win, right? Yes. I’m gonna win.”

“It’s fun. Very, very challenging. Yeah. Tell me about the field. The competition. Do you think the competition is pretty high? I think so. Yeah, it’s my first year doing this. Okay. So, I’m looking forward to competing with other athletes.”

This year’s winter games were hindered a bit due to the recent snowstorm, as a couple of teams just couldn’t make the trip to Marquette. But those who did make it to the games were undeterred by the cold or the deep snow. It’s the winter games after all and the weather is just part of the fun. Another regional organizer and volunteer from the Eastern UP, Jen Touchtone says these athletes are a different kind of competitor.

“The athletes are the best. I just love them. To see them have fun and everything they do and they don’t care. Like they just want to have fun. And that’s the only thing they really care about. It’s not about high school sports or how they sometimes are in high school Oh, I want to be first place I want to be first place these guys they get to participate. And they always are cheering on each other.”

The Special Olympics Athlete Oath says it all. “Let me win. But if I cannot win, let me be brave in the attempt. And these brave Olympians braved the cold and came out with the warm feeling of comradery, accomplishment, and the knowledge that they are all champions.