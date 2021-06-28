Throw Down for the Arts supports four different organizations

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – It was a throw down at the Masonic in Downtown Marquette on Saturday.
Four different community members are competing in a pottery wheel contest to raise money for a non-profit of their choice coordinated with HotPlate.
The competitors are:
Evan Bonsall – U.P. Childrens Museum
Ryan Engle – MATI/Mobile Drive-In Project
Devon Grice – Liberty Children’s Art Project
Anna Dravland – Caregiver Incentive Project
People can purchase tickets to vote for their favorites and prizes were awarded for whoever won the challenges.
The finale competition will be during Blueberry Fest on Friday, July 30 on the 100 block of Washington Street from 4:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.
For more information, click here.
