NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WJMN) – Downtown Negaunee will be rockin’ this weekend with the return of a popular music festival.

Thunder on the Iron Range Music Festival took the stage Friday night after a two year intermission due to COVID. The three day concert will feature 13 bands all on one giant stage on Iron Street in downtown Negaunee. Headlining the festival will be 80’s musicians Lita Ford, Firehouse, and Winger, along with several local bands. Tickets are available online or at the event, which runs through Sunday evening.

