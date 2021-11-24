Tinseltown returns to downtown Negaunee on Dec. 11

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WJMN) – Irontown returns to Tinseltown for one night only in December.

The holiday celebrations in Downtown Negaunee are presented by Negaunee Downtown Development Authority. There will be plenty of activities for all ages: sleigh rides, live music at the bandshell, wine tasting, cooking decorating at Negaunee Eagles, tunnel of lights, Christmas trees and wreaths, and featured specials at many local businesses.

“Tinseltown is an event we’ve had in Negaunee for a number of years now, but we’re looking to put a different stamp on it this year and try to draw more people to the downtown Negaunee area,” said Peter Munson, board member of the Negaunee DDA. “We’re going to have several different acts at the bandshell. The Negaunee High School Band is going to be there, the Lakeview Fourth Grade Chorus is going to sing, the city band is going to sing, and the Negaunee Male Chorus is going to sing. Of course, we’ll have a parade with Santa and kids will have the opportunities to decorate cookies, we’re going to have pictures with Santa, sleigh rides.”

Festivities will begin at 4 p.m. on December 11 with a parade and tree lighting at 6 p.m. Following that will be a visit by Santa at the Elks Lodge.

For more information on Tinseltown, click here.

