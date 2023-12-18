ISHPEMING, Mich. (WJMN) – Tiny Turtle’s Daycare LLC has officially opened its doors after being the second business to graduate from the Childcare SPARK program.

Although the daycare is open and there are kids enrolled, the owner plans to gradually increase the number of students over time.

“So right now I have three that come four times a week, and then I have two new ones that start twice a week eventually,” said Ashley Jarvi, the Owner of Tiny Turtles Daycare LLC. “I am licensed for 10, but right now I’m just slowly opening up. I don’t know, I will have to hire somebody, so I don’t know exactly when that’s going to happen. I’m seeing what my house can handle and what I can handle by myself and all that stuff and how my family goes with it.”

The Childcare SPARK program was designed to help individuals who are interested in starting an at home daycare program in Marquette County. The program was put into place to help with childcare shortages.

“Yeah, so I think it really goes back to the importance of childcare itself, right?” said Christopher Germain, the Chief Executive Officer of Lake Superior Community Partnership. “And childcare is not only a service that you need for your community, but it’s a service that helps keep people in the workforce. So a lot of folks have a child or two and it becomes too expensive or they can’t find childcare or they end up dropping out of the workforce in Marquette County alone. There’s over 1000 job openings right now. And the participation rates on the worker side still aren’t to where they were pre pandemic. So tackling all those barriers to getting people back to the workforce is important.”

If you are interested in starting an at-home childcare business with Childcare SPARK, you can find their website here.