MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – Firearm deer hunting season starts November 15th and continues through November 30th. Before you head out, take some time to review the changes in the Department of Natural Resources restrictions and requirements.

“The CWD zone that we’ve had at the southern part of the Upper Peninsula for the last few years has been removed,” said John Pepin, the Deputy Public Information Officer at Michigan DNR. “So, there are no restrictions down there now other than basic deer hunting rules and so baiting is allowed again in the southern Upper Peninsula. This year, reporting of your harvest is mandatory. Last year was sort of voluntary, and it’s very simple to do. Last year we found out that it only took hunters about a minute to report their harvest.”

While you’re out hunting, it’s important to stay safe. Superior Search and Rescue has a printable hunting plan for you to give your family or friends in case you don’t return on time.

“What this document is, is it just has some information for hunters, where they’re gonna go, who are they with, where are they going to be, and approximate time that they’re going to return back along with what they have with them,” said Darian Reed, the President of Superior Search and Rescue. “So we put together a document that you can find on our website, superiorsar.org. You can download and print this off and hand it off to a loved one or a family member that will know when you’re going to be coming back. In case you don’t come back by that time. It’s a good document for a search and rescue team to actually go out and work from just to have a better idea of where you were trying to go to help us.”

With the windy conditions and above average temperatures we’ve been seeing, the National Weather Service recommends checking the forecast before you head out.

“So, it’s important for folks that when they’re out there to keep their eye on the forecast, make sure they’re dressing appropriately for the conditions,” said Joe Phillips, a Meteorologist at the National Weather Service. “And I know the winds are a big concern for opening day. So just keeping an eye on the wind forecast and making sure you’re dressed appropriately is the recommendation going forward especially for anybody out hunting this weekend.”

Stay safe and have fun this season!

If you would like more information on the DNR’s restrictions and rules, you can find their deer hunting webpage here and you can download their Hunt Fish app here.

If you’d like to know more about Superior Search and Rescue, you can find their website here, and you can find their hunting plan printable sheet along with more information about hunting safety here.