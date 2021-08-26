Toe tappin’ Labor Day Weekend with Marquette Area Blues Fest

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – The 17th Marquette Area Blues Fest features three days of world class blues on the shores of Lake Superior in the Mattson Lower Harbor Park in downtown Marquette, September 3 to September 5, 2021. 

The festival features an array of world-class blues musicians and offers a wide variety of food vendors, a beer & wine tent, free workshops, a large dance floor and assorted arts and crafts booths. The festival is celebrating it’s return after a year off due to the pandemic with several special surprises and will kick off with a FREE concert on Friday night as a “Thank You” to all of the support from the community.

2021 Marquette Area Blues Fest Lineup

Friday, September 3, 2021
Open to Public – FREE Admission

FREE SHOW thanks to the Ore Dock Brewing Company and Honor Credit Union.
Gates open at 5:00pm

6:00pm Mike Letts & the Marquettes wsg The Tomcats
8:00pm James Reeser & the Backseat Drivers

Saturday, September 4, 2021

TICKETED EVENT

1:00pm Under The Radar
2:30pm Eddie & the Bluesers
4:00pm The Ivy Ford Band
6:00pm Amanda Fish
8:00pm Albert Castiglia

Sunday, September 1, 2019

TICKETED EVENT

1:00pm Uncle Pete’s All-Star BBQ Blues Band
2:30pm Flat Broke Blues Band
4:00pm Laura Rain & the Caesars
6:00pm John Primer & the Real Deal Blues Band
8:00pm Nick Moss Band

Laura Rain & the Caesars will also be the host band at the Post-Festival Party at the Marquette Elks Lodge on Sunday night.

Gates open at Noon on Saturday & Sunday. All times are eastern. All times and artists are subject to change.

Advanced tickets are $60 for the weekend and are available through NMU Tickets online at nmu.universitytickets.com and via phone at (906) 227-1032.
$10 daily young adult tickets (ages 15-23) available daily at the gate, children 14 and under are free with paid adult.

Tickets can also be purchased at the following locations:

MARQUETTE:
NMU Berry Events Center
Marquette Wallpaper & Paint
Yooptone Music

The festival will take place rain or shine. Lawn chairs and blankets are welcomed for festival seating, but no carry-ins will be allowed. For more ticket, lodging, and general information, check out the website at www.marquetteareabluessociety.com.

