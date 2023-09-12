MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – Athletes, runners, walkers, and bikers all lined up to support Special Olympics Michigan.

The annual Michigan Law Enforcement Torch Run was held today to raise funds and spread awareness for Michigan’s Special Olympics program.

The run started at the Superior Dome and the route went through Northern Michigan University’s campus.

The event is held yearly by the Michigan Law Enforcement Torch Run across the state of Michigan where Law Enforcement, Corrections Officers, and the community can come together to support the athletes and their families.

“We’re here in Marquette and it’s just to help kick off Torch Run week and raise money and awareness for Special Olympics Michigan,” said Carla White with Michigan Law Enforcement Torch Run. “We actually had a really, really good turnout. We had a lot of students from NMU come out and cheer teams and off the basketball team come out and help us out. A lot of local law enforcement come out and support the cause and a lot of our local athletes.”

Tomorrow, there will be another Torch Run in Escanaba starting at 5:30 p.m. at Elmers Grocery Store

Another Torch Run will take place in Munising on Thursday. Registration will begin at 5:30 at the East Channel Brewing Company.

To find out more ways to support Special Olympics Michigan, find their website here.