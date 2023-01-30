MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – The Marquette County Solid Waste Management Authority, or MCSWMA, held the first of two town hall meetings on Monday night in Marquette Township.

MCSWMA has a consent agreement with the State of Michigan to install working processes to lower PFAS and PFOS levels.

“Well this is a meeting we are bringing the stakeholders of Marquette County Solid Waste Management Authority together,” Brad Austin, the Director of Operations for the Marquette County Solid Waste Management Authority. “This is a portion of 22 municipalities that own us and we are going to be building a new wastewater treatment plan facility to deal with PFAS and we’re here tonight to explain, kind of, the project progress and get municipality input on the project itself to include funding and how we’ll proceed with that moving forward.”

PFAS and PFOS, or “forever chemicals”, are found in many things, such as couches, carpets, outdoor gear, firefighting foam, and more. These chemicals stay in the environment, are difficult to break down, and may have some health effects.

The second meeting will be held on Wednesday, February 1st at the Negaunee Township Hall at 5:30 pm.

To learn more about the consent order and the MCSWMA, you can find their website here.