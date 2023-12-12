MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – The snow was falling and the wind was blowing, but that didn’t stop Toys for Tots and the Salvation Army from spreading Christmas cheer.

Toys for Tots delivered a 20 foot trailer filled with donations collected throughout Marquette County to the Westwood Mall for toy distribution.

“We’ve been very blessed this year, we still have a ways to go,” said Matthew Darrow, Captain at the Salvation Army. “Just today, our kettles are sitting at about 60% of our goals. So, we have through December 23. So we have 40% to go in just about a week and a half yet. So we still need help there. Donations for the toy shop have been very good this year as well. There’s still time to donate if you’re able to and if you’re wanting to. Again, check out the angel trees out at Walmart. If you have some brand new gifts and you want to be able to bless others this year. We can take them right down at our building 1009 West Baraga Avenue. We’ll get them inventoried, we’ll get them out here to MC sports at Westwood mall and so we can give them out to kids this year for Christmas.”

All of the toys and donations will be distributed to families in need in Marquette County.

“You know, it’s important helping out the community and making sure that every child has a good Christmas,” said Tracey Tippett, the Marquette County Coordinator for Toys for Tots . “You know, that’s why we do this. We couldn’t do what we do without the help of the community. And it is greatly appreciated and we’re very thankful for all the help and donations we’ve received this year.”

If you are interested in donating to the Salvation army, you can do so by donating to a red kettle when you come across one, buying gifts off of an angel tree list at Walmart, or you can deliver money or new gifts to the Salvation Army building at 1009 West Baraga Avenue, Marquette, Michigan. To learn more about the Salvation Army and more about how to donate, you can find their website here.

Although it might be too late to donate toys for this Christmas, you can always start early for next Christmas. To learn more about Toys for Tots and how you can donate, you can visit their website here.