MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) – Making Christmas a little brighter for children in need, the Toys for Tots campaign is in full swing.

Throughout Marquette County there are about 100 different locations where people can donate new and unwrapped toys. All toys donated in Marquette County stay in Marquette County for families in need living in that area. Tracey Tippett, the coordinator for Toys for Tots in Marquette County says this is a huge community effort.

“We couldn’t do what we do without all of the veterans organizations, the businesses, the community itself,” said Tippett. “Knowing we’re helping our those in need, especially at Christmastime. Our goal is kids, toys and Christmas so every little bit of effort is greatly appreciated.”

Local 3 News is proud to be a toy drop off location once again this year. You can drop off new and unwrapped toys at the Local 3 studios, located at 3165 Wright Street, Suite 101, Marquette Township.

Monetary donations are also accepted. For more information on making a donation or to find a donation collection near you, click here.