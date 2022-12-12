MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – The Lake Superior Marine Corps unloaded a 16 foot trailer of toys to Donate to Toys for Tots. Toys for Tots of Marquette County partners with St. Vincent De Paul and the Salvation Army to distribute the toys to families in time for Christmas. This year is the 75th anniversary for Toys for Tots.

The Marine Corps dropped off the donation from Marquette County to the distribution center.

“So, today we have Marine from Toys for Tots who have come and dropped off a huge trailer load of gifts that they have collected around Marquette County to help benefit our toy shop distribution that’s taking place next week, December 21st and December 22nd, and a make up day on December 23rd,” said Captain Matthew Darrow from the Salvation Army of Marquette. “And what these toys do is traditionally at Toys for Tots they go to families that are in need so their kids can have a blessed Christmas. And this is one way that we are able to partner with a fantastic community partner like Toys for Tots to help make Christmas a special thing for people in need this year.”

The donations for Toys for Tots have been adding up. They estimate they have thousands of donated toys for children in need this year.

“Literally, we have a few thousand toys for sure, and I’m guessing that off the top of my head now because I don’t have numbers in front of me but we have literally thousands upon thousands of toys that are all going to go to local kids in need to make sure that they have gifts for Christmas this year to make sure they aren’t going without gifts because again, who likes to go through Christmas without gifts? Not me!” said Darrow. “So these kids who are in need, families who are struggling a little bit to make ends meet, or they are able to put a little food on the table or presents. I think food is a little more important there. So this is just one way that we can give back to those that are in need that are needing that little bit of help, which there’s nothing wrong with asking for help and getting it. So, this is one of our ways that we are able to give back to those in Marquette County.”

Toys for Tots has a goal of brining a joyful Christmas to children in need.

“This is all about the kids,” said Tracy Tippett, the Coordinator for Marquette County Toys for Tots. “Our goal is always kids, toys, and Christmas and that’s the main goal is the kids that are in need in Marquette County and them being able to have a good Christmas.”

The Salvation Army is still collecting donations to help the community.

“As you can see behind me, we do have a lot of gifts but there’s still so much more that we can still do collectively as a community and your gifts help us to help those that are in need,” said Darrow. “So, help us help others this Christmas by donating some change into those red kettles, donating a monetary gift directly to the Salvation.”

To find more information on Toys for Tots, or how to donate, you can find their website here.