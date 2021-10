MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – The Lake Superior Performance Rally car race is taking place on

Saturday, October 15th.

Marquette City Police says this community event will require the closure of Mount Marquette Rd. from Cliffs Power Rd to M553 from 4 to 8pm.

Volunteers will ensure that all trail crossings are closed, but cyclists, hikers, and pedestrians are asked to avoid utilizing the recreational area surrounding Cliffs Power Rd between the hours of 3pm and 9pm on Saturday, October 15.