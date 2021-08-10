Traffic configuration changing on US-41/M-28 in Marquette

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – On Thursday, August 12 southbound traffic in the US-41/M-28 work zone in Marquette Township will be shifted to the outside lane.

The lane shift will start at County Road 492 and Walmart Drive roundabout and continue to the UPHS hospital roundabout. The shift is for the continuation of MDOT’s work to resurface 2.8 miles of the highway.