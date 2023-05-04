NPS officials say the main staircase at Miners Beach at Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore was damaged in a storm on Oct. 18, 2022. (Courtesy NPS)

MUNISING, Mich. (WJMN) – A temporary parking closure and rerouting of a hiking trail are planned this summer at Miners Beach at Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore.

The changes will allow for repairs to the North Country National Scenic Trail and a staircase leading to the beach that were damaged in a storm last fall.

NPS officials say the main staircase at Miners Beach at Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore was damaged in a storm on Oct. 18, 2022. (Courtesy NPS)

Photo provided by the National Parks Service

The reroute and closure will officially begin on Monday, May 8. Visitors to the area will still have access to Miners Beach, and park officials will place signs in the area to mark the changes.

The East Parking area of Miners Beach will be closed to non-commercial vehicles during the project, while the West Parking area will remain open to hikers and beachgoers. Visitors at the west end of the beach will be able to access Lake Superior by using a smaller stair structure near Miners River, west of the the stairs being closed for repair.

Roughly 1 mile of the North Country Trail from Miners Beach west to the eastern portion of the beach will be rerouted to prevent visitors from traveling though the construction zone. Hikers traveling through the area can reconnect with the North Country Trail on either end of the beach.

The National Parks Service provided the following map showing the affected areas:

Miners Beach will remain open during the project. The repairs are expected to be completed in early July.

You can stay tuned for updates on the project on the Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore website.