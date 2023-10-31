MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – From dinosaurs to unicorns, from big inflatable bunny rabbits to a family dressed as the card game Euchre, just about anything one could imagine was on parade this evening on East Ridge Street in Marquette.

Through fridged temps, times of snow, and glimpses of sunshine, the army of candy-seeking youngsters invaded this neighborhood to collect as much of the sugar-coated spoils of Halloween as could fit in their candy bags.

From all of us here at Local 3 News… Happy Halloween!