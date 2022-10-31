MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – Halloween kicked off early in Downtown Marquette on Saturday, October 29th. Ghouls, princesses, and other spooky characters overtook the streets to trick-or-treat at participating businesses.

The event Downtown Trick or Treat took place on Washington Street where the 100 and 200 blocks. The blocks were closed down to traffic to ensure safety for the families as trick or treated. Participants were urged to follow all safety guidelines set by the Marquette City Police.

We asked some of the trick or treaters what they like most about Halloween and they said they like the candies and the costumes the most!