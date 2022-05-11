MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – Trillium House, the hospice house in Marquette, seeks donations and volunteers to support its reopening following a flood that temporarily closed its doors.

Trillium House has been closed since the day before Thanksgiving 2021. The facility experienced flooding due to a sprinkler system malfunction.

“The walls, the ceilings all had to be taken out of the residents’ rooms. The walls had to be taken down in most cases, the carpeting, the flooring, in most of the building was destroyed and had to be pulled up and replaced,” said Trillium’s Vice President Roger Bentlage. “We’re in the final stages, we get the carpeting next week and new blinds and whatnot the week after that. Our furniture should be back in the sixth of June, allowing us the final cleanup and prep for accepting residents.”

Almost six months later, Trillium House is preparing to reopen next month.

“We anticipate opening the latter part of June. Things have been going along very smoothly. We’d like to think that we’re actually going to reopen better than we were and we were really good before. We’ve, I guess, learned a few things. During the shutdown, we’ve been able to rectify some of the things that weren’t perfect before and we should be even better when we reopen.”

While some items were salvaged from the flood, Trillium House is in need of donations to replace items not covered by insurance.

“There’s a number of things, unfortunately, that [was] not covered so there’s the economic impact of it we have to absorb to one degree or another. Donors have been supportive and unfortunately, we could use more. The commodities if they go to our Facebook page or Amazon they can donate directly through Amazon and it delivers directly to us the commodities that we’ve actually outlined that we can utilize.”

Among the new, unused items are blankets, paper towels, sanitation wipes, and coffee items among other products. A list of items needed is available here. Items can be shipped directly to Trillium House from the wish list or delivery can be scheduled by contacting the organization directly through the email below. Trillium House hopes to secure all of the needed items by May 31, 2022.

In addition to seeking donations of items, Trillium House is also looking to recruit new volunteers as well as welcome back its long-standing volunteers. Volunteers are needed to provide care support, welcome and office support, grounds support, and special project support such as maintenance. Individuals interested in volunteering or looking for more information are encouraged to sign up at https://volunteersignup.org/F849R. Groups and organizations also are encouraged to volunteer.

To learn more about Trillium House, please visit www.trilliumhospicehouse.org.