NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WJMN) – Detectives from the Upper Peninsula Substance Enforcement Team (UPSET) conducted an investigation that resulted in the arrest of two female suspects from Chicago for trying to illegally obtaining a false prescription and resisting arrest.

According to a press release from UPSET, they were notified by staff at Snyder’s Pharmacy when two people were trying to obtain prescription medication from several different Snyder Pharmacies in the area. The suspects had a fraudulent prescription that was verified by the pharmacy and detectives.

On March 3, 2023, detectives from UPSET and troopers from the Michigan State Police made contact with the suspects as they were leaving Snyder’s Pharmacy in Negaunee. The suspects resisted arrest by locking their doors and not listening to the officer’s commands when ordered to exit the vehicle. They were eventually taken into custody and lodged at the Marquette County Jail on felony charges related to obtaining a fraudulent prescription and resisting arrest.