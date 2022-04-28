TILDEN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJMN) – City of Ishpeming Fire Department responded to a structure fire in Tilden Township on Thursday afternoon.

When firefighters arrived on the scene, moderate smoke was coming from a second-floor window. The initial crew was on a defensive attack due to a lack of manpower. Once more units arrived and water supply was established, firefighters were able to go on the offensive and put out the fire. The fire was located in the kitchen of the residence.

The cause of the fire is undetermined at this time. The Michigan State Police Fire Investigator has been requested to investigate. The residence sustained heavy fire and smoke damage. Nobody was home at the time of the fire and two dogs were found deceased. All residents have been offered assistance from Pigs and Heat. There were no firefighter or civilian injuries reported.

Assisting at the scene were the Ishpeming Township Fire and Rescue, Negaunee City Fire, Richmond Township Fire, Marquette County Rescue 131, Ely Township First Responders, UP Health System EMS, Marquette County Sheriff’s Office, UPPCO, and Semco.