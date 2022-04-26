ISHPEMING, Mich. (WJMN) – Some churches in Marquette County are coming together for Project Lift Ukraine UP.

Wesley United Methodist Church, St. John and St. Joseph Catholic Churches, and Immanuel Lutheran Church are hosting a Ukraine benefit breakfast this Sunday, May 1.

“We have said over the many years that we’ve all worked together on this that the Upper Peninsula of Michigan and these towns where I live have always been so generous with neighbors helping neighbors,” said Project Coordinator Richard Derby. “And here we are reaching out across the ocean and helping people we’ll probably never meet. But they need our help so we’re going to help those neighbors too.”

All proceeds from the event will be going toward relief efforts in Ukraine.

“All of the money that we raise will be going to three organizations who are overseas already. United Methodist Committee on Relief, then Catholic Relief Services, and Lutheran World Relief. Each of those organizations has been around for years and years, most of them came into existence after World War II and they have people on the ground in Poland, throughout Europe, and in Ukraine. So all of the money that we generate and I mean 100 percent will go right into those organizations and to the people that have needs in those areas,” said Derby.

The benefit breakfast will be this Sunday from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church in Ishpeming. Adult meals are $10, ages 6 to 12 are $5, and children 5 and under are free. Donations can also be mailed to Wesley Methodist Church, PO Box 342, Ishpeming, MI 49849.

Project Lift Ukraine UP plans to hold more events that benefit Ukraine relief in the near future.