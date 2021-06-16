U.P. Food Exchange revamps local food directories

UPPER PENINSULA, Mich. (PRESS RELEASE/WJMN) – In an effort to support local farmers and encourage consumers to purchase local food, the Upper Peninsula Food Exchange (UPFE) has revamped its Farm Fresh Food Guides.

The handouts, which can be found online at upfoodexchange.com/farmdirectories, contain information on local farms that offer CSAs, online stores, and other remote purchasing options for every county in the U.P.

According to the UPFE, buying local has many benefits, from the immediate nutritional gain to the bigger picture of economic growth and resiliency. Local food supports local farm families.

The Farm Fresh Food Guides help you connect directly to food producers in your community. You can also support them by shopping at a local farmer’s market or grocery store that stocks the local products.

UPFE serves as a resource portal for farmers, businesses, and individuals looking to connect with and actively participate in local food systems. Community partners from across the Upper Peninsula

coordinate and support local food projects of all kinds, including farm-to-school initiatives, public policy work, community education, food safety training, and business development. Key to the work of the U.P. Food Exchange is the online marketplace, a food hub that aggregates local food products for institutional purchasers.

For more information about UPFE, or to obtain copies of the local food handbills free of charge, please visit upfoodexchange.com or contact via email at info@upfoodexchange.com.