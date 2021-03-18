U.P. Health System – Marquette warns of phone scam

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – U.P. Health System Marquette warns of a “caller ID spoofing” phone scam that makes it appear UPHS Marquette is calling.

The scam is a third-party “trying to collect money” or “personal information” for fraudulent purposes. While trying to remedy the issue UPHS reminds people that :

UP Health System – Marquette will never place calls to patients before 8 a.m. or after 6 p.m., or anytime that the patient says is inconvenient to receive calls.

No one from UP Health System will call and request personal information related to credit scores over the phone. Nor would we try to sell you any products such as durable medical equipment or insurance plans.

Bill collection scams can also be conducted through email or text messages. UP Health System – Marquette will never ask for any personal information via email or text message.

If you receive any call, email, or text message from someone claiming to be with UP Health System – Marquette or any organization that seems suspicious, hang up and call back the appropriate department of that organization to ensure the caller’s identity is valid.