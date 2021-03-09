U.P. Home Health & Hospice postpones eighth annual “Dancing with our Stars Marquette County Style”

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – Dancing with our Starts, Marquette Style will be postponed until May of 2022 due to COVID restrictions and at the request of the cast, in order to put on the best event possible.

The event benefits U.P. Hospice foundation and began in 2013 as the only fundraiser for the hospice foundation. They hope by 2022 that they will be able to fill Forest Roberts Theatre and provide the same fun and excitement that the show previously has.

DWOS Superheroes and Villians Edition will be postponed to Wednesday, May 25 and Thursday, May 26 in 2022. The decision was made for the well-being of dance couples, dance professionals, logistical coordinators and the community according to U.P. Home and Health Hospice. With this change, the majority of the cast originally committed to 2020 will continue with their journey to perform in DWOS Superheroes and Villains.

All sponsorships will carry-over to the 2022 performance. If you purchased tickets for the performance, you may keep your existing seats and use them for the 2022 performance. To support the hospice foundation, visit their web page at https://uphomehealth.org/hospice-foundation/.

Questions or requests for refunds on tickets can be made by calling U.P. Home Health and Hospice at (906) 225-4545.