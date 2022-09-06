ESCANABA, Mich. (WJMN) – On Wednesday, some Upper Peninsula veterans will be welcomed home the right way.

Mission 19 of the U.P. Honor Flight takes off tomorrow. The veterans gathered today to meet each other and prepare for their flight. Tomorrow they will fly to Washington D.C. to tour the monuments in their honor. As they return, members of the community will welcome the veterans home.

“It’s our way of saying thank you for the freedoms we enjoy today, and so this is how we are showing the veterans that we appreciate what they did,” said Scott Knauf, the President of the U.P. Honor Flight. “And for a lot of the veterans, they did not get any kind of welcome home. So tomorrow night they are going to get the welcome home that they did not receive 50 and 60 years ago.”

Veterans on this flight include 5 Korean War Veterans, 76 Vietnam War Veterans, along with 3 women veterans. If you’d like to welcome these veterans home tomorrow night, you can do so by going to the Delta County Airport, they are expected to land around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, September 6th.