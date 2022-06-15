MARQUETTE, Mich (WJMN) — Upper Peninsula Michigan Works! is holding an application drive on June 28 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the Marquette Commons.

All job seekers are invited to attend this free event. If you’re looking for a job, stop into Marquette Commons during the event at 112 South 3rd Street to fill out an application. Michigan Works! will deliver your application to the employers of your choosing.

“Our application drives make it easy for job seekers and employers to connect,” said Emily Kanasty, Business Services Specialist with Upper Peninsula Michigan Works! “All it takes is a single application to apply to multiple businesses.”

Employers interested in this event are invited to call 1-800-285-9675. Upper Peninsula Michigan Works! staff members will provide you with more information about the application drive.

Mark your calendars for the application drive on June 28 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. If you need help preparing for the event, call a Michigan Works! office at 1-800-285-9675.