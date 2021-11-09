U.P. organizations come together for Homelessness Awareness Month events

A new report from the state of Michigan shows that homelessness went down by 19% in 2020 compared to 2019.

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – November is Homelessness Awareness Month, and even if you don’t see it homelessness is evident in our communities.

Organizations in the Upper Peninsula are coming together this week to put on educational events and raise awareness on homelessness.

“First of all, homelessness is an extremely fascinating subject no matter what community you work, when you work and are trying to address the issue,” said Nick Emmendorfer, executive director of Room at the Inn. “But locally I think we’re quite blessed because we’ve seen such an uptick in services, from having a new shelter and support from services like the Janzen House, Superior Housing Solutions, Community Action.

But what’s most exciting to me about working locally in homelessness is that we have a manageable issue as opposed to having thousands of homeless individuals on the streets. We’re talking about if we can really address the needs of 30 people, we could end homelessness locally and that’s my goal.”

In Marquette, there will be multiple events to participate in for Homelessness Awareness Month.

On Thursday, November 11 there will be the ‘Homelessness in the 906’ panel discussion at the Ore Dock Brewing Company at 7 p.m. The event will include stories from individuals with lived experience, a presentation on homelessness in our community, and a panel discussion from local non-profits working together to end homelessness. It will also be an ice cream social. There will be a suggested donation of $10 at the door.

On Saturday, November 13 there will be a Walk for Homelessness in Mattson Lower Harbor Park at 11 a.m.

People will meet in the parking lot before the walk, where a prayer service will be held for those who have passed away while experiencing homelessness in our community.

