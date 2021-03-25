U.P. Pink Power plans 17-mile walk fundraiser

GWINN, Mich. (WJMN) – The 17-mile walk fundraiser will take place on April 24 starting at 8:00 A.M.

Dawn Lambert, committee member for U.P. Pink Power, says they help pay it forward to people in the community that are going through difficulties.

“We are about people who have suffered any kind of travesty we want to make sure they know that they are not walking the walk by themselves that we’re there to help them,” said Lambert.

Lambert says they’ve helped in times people have gotten in car accidents, lost a home or been diagnosed with an illness among other things. Participants in the walk fundraiser are tasked with getting pledges to help raise money.

“The goal is to get the people who are going to walk come out to walk to solicit pledges and get pledges to support them to do the walk and those pledges are then turned into U.P. Pink Power so we can continue to pay it forward across the Upper Peninsula,” said Lambert.

Participants who raise money at certain amounts get some event swag. Lambert says those who raise $100 get a t-shirt, $250 in pledges earns a t-shirt and zip up hoodie, $500 earns a t-shirt and fleece pullover and $1,000 earns a t-shirt and jacket. The event drew in 300 participants in 2019 and expect a similar turnout this April. This year their walk route will change slightly to end at the UP North Lodge.

“Usually we have started at the UP North Lodge or Tall Timbers Grocery and went out to Gary’s Knotty Pine and this year we are starting at Gary’s Knotty Pine and walking to the UP North Lodge so we’re just reversing the walk just because of the uncertainty of everything,” said Lambert.

They will do pre-registration on Friday, April 23 at 6:30 at the UP North Lodge and Gary’s Knotty Pine. They will also do registration at 8:00 A.M. on Saturday right before the walk.

“There’s support vehicles, people don’t need to feel like they need to walk the full 17 miles if they can’t,” said Lambert. “There’s pit stops, there’s lunch stops, there’s all sorts of stuff going on.”

Lambert says the walkers get a free meal at the end and there is also food to purchase at the UP North Lodge.