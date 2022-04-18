GWINN, Mich. (WJMN) – U.P. Pink Power is hosting its annual 17 Mile Fun Raising Walk at the end of the month.

You can walk, run, or bike the event. There will be food and pit stops along the way. If you can’t do the full 17 miles, support vehicles will be on the route. Pledged money received goes toward fulfilling the non-profit’s mission.

“This walk is to raise funds for U.P. Pink Power to be able to continue to pay it forward for those going through a travesty across the Upper Peninsula,” said Dawn Lambert, a committee member of U.P. Pink Power. “We are not just about breast cancer, we are about people going through stuff, and junk in life and we want to make sure that they are not walking the walk alone and that they know we are there to help them.”

The 17-mile walk will be held on Saturday, April 30. Registration will be from 8 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. the morning of the walk or the night before at both places from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. The walk will leave from the Knotty Pine at 10 a.m. and end at The Up North Lodge with a free meal for the walkers and entertainment. There will be two shuttles that will transport participants from The Up North Lodge to the Knotty Pine. The first one will leave at 7:45 a.m. and the second at 8:15 a.m. There will also be a shuttle to take participants back to the Knotty Pine.

$100 in pledges gets you a walk shirt, $250 gets you a walk shirt and hoodie, $500 gets you a walk shirt and a fleece, and $1000 gets you a walk shirt and a jacket. U.P. Pink Power will have walk shirts at registration, and we will collect your information for the hoodies, fleece, and a jacket.

For more information, please visit U.P. Pink Power’s Facebook page or its website uppinkpower.com.