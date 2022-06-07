MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – U.P. Pride Fest 2022 is being held this weekend in downtown Marquette.

Previously held at Tourist Park, this is the first time Pride Fest will be held at Ellwood Mattson Lower Harbor Park. There will be food, merchandise, activities, resources, a drag show, and more. The event is held by Upper Peninsula Rainbow Pride. The non-profit organization says it’s “working to create a safer, more supportive and empowering Upper Peninsula for the LGBTQ+ community.”

“We’re here to support each other, we’re here to lift each other up and hold each other when we’re down I guess. It’s pretty great to do it front and center and invite everyone and make people feel more welcome,” said Mossy Schumann, the volunteer/entertainment coordinator.

U.P. Pride Fest is this Saturday, June 11 from 1 p.m. to 11 p.m. The event is welcome to all community members. Volunteers are also still needed. If you’re interested in volunteering, please email uprainbowpride@gmail.com.