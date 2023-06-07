MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – Upper Peninsula Rainbow Pride kicks off this Saturday.

Festivities include giant yard games, face painting, food vendors, live music, drag shows and more. U.P. Rainbow Pride focuses on acceptance, equality, and love for all.

“The most important thing about this event is coming together as a community and not feeling so alone and isolated which happens in the Upper Peninsula a lot,” said Lex Exworthy, the Chair of the Board of U.P. Rainbow Pride. “So, we’re really excited to see smiling faces. I think especially in the climate that we have in the country right now I think it’s more important than ever to remind everybody that they are not alone and that it’s worth, you know, continuing to be here for Pride Fest next year and to come together and celebrate ourselves and each other and really the hard work that goes into putting together these events.”

U.P. Rainbow Pride kicks off on Saturday June 10th at Mattson Lower Harbor Park in Marquette with festivities scheduled to take place from 1 pm to 10:30 pm. The event is free to the public and open for all ages.

If you are interested in learning more about this event, or if you are interested in buying a T-shirt, or signing up for the drag show, you can find the UP Rainbow Pride event website here.