NEGUANEE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJMN) – Over 200 students gathered at the MRCC Union Carpenter and Millwright Skilled Training Center for Carpentry and Millwright Career Day on Wednesday.

“Today, we have a career fair for many high schools that are participating in it all across the Upper Peninsula,” said Brian Kerrigan, Director of Regional Carpenters and Millwrights. “We expect 200 plus students to walk in through today to learn about career opportunities with the carpenters and millwrights. It is really cool what we do and we want to share that with the community and young men and women that we are hoping will consider a hands on career opportunity as a carpenter and millwright.”

Kerrigan says the majority of the trade workforce will be able to retire in the next couple of years. Wednesday’s career fair was an opportunity to show students all of the different routes they are able to take. Students ranged from seniors to freshman, and they were just as excited as the instructors were to have some hands on experience.

“You know, when I was their age I never got the opportunity to do career fairs and actually see how buildings were put together,” said Pat Wood, instructor. “I was a third generation union carpenter but I never knew any of this stuff until I went out and actually did it. So it is important for them to see all of this so they can make a decision on which way they want to go.”

