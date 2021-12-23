WASHINGTON (WJMN) – The U.S. Department of Transportation announced over $241 million in discretionary grant funding that will go to 25 projects at port facilities across 19 states and one territory through the Maritime Administration’s (MARAD) Port Infrastructure Development Program (PIDP).

The grants are intended to strengthen supply chains to meet demand resulting from rapid economic recovery over the past year and help address inflation.

“U.S. maritime ports play a critical role in our supply chains,” said U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg. “These investments in our nation’s ports will help support American jobs, efficient and resilient operations, and faster delivery of goods to the American people.”

Two projects in Michigan were awarded funding, Alpena’s Improving Vessel Access for Sustained Viability Project and Marquette’s Protecting Critical Infrastructure and Improving Efficiency Project. The project in Marquette will improve critical port infrastructure, dredge encroaching sediment to protect port infrastructure and deposit dredge materials on-shore to enhance coastal restoration and protect road infrastructure at the Port of Marquette.

