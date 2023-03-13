MARQUETTE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJMN) – United Way of Marquette County held its second annual “Back to Basics” shopping spree on Monday. The program is partially funded through the Michigan Income Tax Checkoff Program. This allows Michigan taxpayers to donate to the United Way Fund when filing their taxes.

“Through the state program we got $700, and then we asked the community if they wanted the chance to match it and we overmatched that. So, we are up to $1,910,” said United Way of Marquette County Program Coordinator Holly Michelin.

Two non-profit organizations split the funds to purchase basic need items. One of the recipients, Room at the Inn, provides emergency shelter service for those experiencing homelessness and transitional housing assistance.

“This is incredible,” said Stephen Krygier, interim executive director of Room at the Inn. “With the help of the United Way of Marquette County we’re able to offer up the dozens of guests at Room at the Inn with personal hygiene products that really help us to insure the inherit dignity, worth, and respect of the individual coming into our facilities. So, they can start their day off fresh and a sense of self-pride.”

Great Lakes Recovery Centers (GLRC) was the other recipient of the funds. GLRC provides mental health and substance abuse services across the Upper Peninsula.

“We got a lot of sheets, we got towels, we got garbage cans, mattress pads, we filled up on those things,” said Amy Poirier, GLRC’s community relations and marketing director. “We’ll use those at all of our residential facilities in Marquette County. They will be used for our adult residential services in Marquette, our Adolescent Services Center in Negaunee, as well as Sue B’s House and the John Kivela Recovery House.”

If you would like to donate to the United Way Fund when filing your taxes, Michelin explains how.

“You can easily donate when as you’re filing your taxes, even if you’re filing them this year. It’s the Voluntary Contributions Form, it’s 4642.You can just ask you tax preparer for that form and they’ll remove it straight from your refund or just add to the amount that you’re owing this year.”