MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – United Way of Marquette County is looking for partner agencies for its 2023-24 United Way annual campaign.

Applicants must be a 501(c)3 health and human service organization serving Marquette County. Potential partner agencies should provide services which address the needs of the community in the areas of health, education, or financial stability.

In order to be considered as a partner agency and eligible to apply for program funding in the spring of 2024, agencies must apply now.

Applications can be found on the United Way website at uwmqt.org. You can also request an application by email at hmichelin@uwmqt.org.