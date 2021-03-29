United Way of Marquette County’s annual city-wide Easter egg hunt begins

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – The United Way of Marquette County’s sixth annual Marquette City-Wide Easter Egg Hunt officially kicked off on Monday.

This fun, family event is for everyone of all ages to participate in and a chance to win a variety of prizes.

“The egg hunt is a city-wide egg hunt and there’s twelve eggs hidden around the greater Marquette area. And there’s going to be clues posted one or twice a day for people to go out and try to find these eggs,” said Andrew Rickauer, the executive director the United Way of Marquette County.

Clues are available on the United Way’s Facebook page. The egg hunt will go through April 2.

The United Way’s annual campaign is also ending in a few weeks. The organization still needs about $40,000 to reach its goal of $400,000.

“The majority of our donations are through workplaces payroll and deductions, and so when you’re not at the office it’s easy to miss information. And so the Second Chance to Give campaign is really our last big push to end the campaign strong,” said Rickauer.

All monetary donations stay in the community to assist in a variety of local programs.

