MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – Paint the Downtown with Love will take place during Art Week, June 25 – 26 between noon and 3:00 P.M.

Anyone is welcome to paint for free to help cover the downtown with color. The UP children’s Museum will provide all supplies and assign each artist/team a sidewalk. Paint and supplies can be picked up on June 25 and 26 between noon to 3:00 P.M.

Latest News