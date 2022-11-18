NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WJMN) – If the snow and cold has you down, a new business in Negaunee has indoor activities for the whole family to enjoy.

UP Fun with Friends offers a variety of fun including mini golf, cornhole, a bouncy house, gymnastics mats, and rock climbing. There are also snacks and beverages available for purchase, and a whole room dedicated to birthday parties. With just three weeks since its grand opening, the family fun center already has plans to expand its activities, including laser tag.

“I would encourage people to come in here because it is a great place for your family and friends,” said Makarah Poch, manager of UP Fun with Friends. “We have plenty of seating for the adults if they don’t want to go play or if they just need to sit down or something. I’ve seen a lot of grandparents in here, and I know that they love it. I would really encourage people to come in here just to like get the kids’ energy out, come have fun, drink some coffee, have different snacks, teas, different things like that.”

UP Fun with Friends is open Sundays 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Tuesday through Saturday 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. The center is closed on Mondays. UP Fun with Friends offers daily rates and yearly memberships. It also has gift cards available for the holiday season.

For more information on UP Fun with Friends and other events/activities offered, you can find them on Facebook.