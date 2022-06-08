SANDS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJMN) – If you’re looking to add your family, Upper Peninsula Animal Welfare Shelter (UPAWS) is looking for people with a little more room at home.

The shelter is running an adoption special now through Sunday, June 12. They are calling it their 50/50 Adoption Event. Any available dog over 50 pounds is just $50 to adopt. That fee helps cover everything from microchipping to spay or neuter surgery.

UPAWS says the reason for lowering their regular adoption fees is because they have so many large breed dogs and that the number of owner surrenders has gone up since the start of the pandemic.

“Normally, our adoptions are, well our puppies are $200, adult dogs are $140, but for $50 dollars, you can get a large dog with a lot of love and that includes spay, neuter, microchip, a health check,” said Ann Brownell, UPAWS Community Outreach and Volunteer Coordinator. “The whole nine yards and a ton of big love.”

If you’re interested in adopting, call UPAWS at (906) 475-6661 to set up an appointment to meet the dog you’re interested in. For more information on UPAWS, click here.