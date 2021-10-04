UPAWS begins week-long ‘Empty the Shelter’ event

SANDS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJMN) – UPAWS kicked off its fall ‘Empty the Shelter’ program on Monday featuring discounted adoptions fees for dogs and cats over eight months in age, as well as all smaller animals in the shelter.

The event is set to run from October 4 through October 10 in partnership with Bissell Pet Foundation. The fees costing $25 for dogs and $5 for cats along with all other small animals include vaccinations, spaying/neutering, tracking chip, and health check.

“These events are wonderful,” said Ann Brownell, Community Outreach and Volunteer Coordinator for UPAWS. “I love the fact that it gets us remembered in the community, it gets our animal faces out there, and it gets furry friends into families where they can be loved. That’s what it’s all about. You know these animals don’t ask to be homeless. They don’t ask to be here and it’s our job to find them homes and to bring that joy out into the community and into families.”

All animals are available on a first-come, first-served basis, and in order to aid in the adoption process, UPAWS encourages interested parties to fill out an interest form on the shelter’s site.