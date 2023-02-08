SANDS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJMN) – UPAWS, The Upper Peninsula Animal Welfare Shelter is participating in the Bissell Pet Foundation’s ‘Empty the Shelters- Adopt your Valentine’ campaign to ease the overcrowding in animal shelters across the country. The event allows for dogs and cats older than one year to be adopted with all adoption fees waived.

UPAWS says this time of year typically sees adoption rates on the decline with owner surrenders on the increase. UPAWS is one of 40 shelters across Michigan that are reducing or eliminating adoption fees for adult dogs and cats. Ann Brownell says this represents significant savings over regular adoption fees.

“Normally an adult dog is $140 and normally an adult cat is $65 and then any small critters typically the average of $35,” said Brownell. “So, through the help of the Bissell Pet Foundation, Empty the Shelters, were able to waive those fees on that category of animals.”

Empty the Shelters runs from February 9-12 and is the nation’s largest privately funded adoption event and has helped nearly 140,000 pets find homes across the country and in Canada since its inception in 2016. For more information and to see the animals up for adoption, click here.