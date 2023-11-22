GWINN, Mich. (WJMN) – The annual UPAWS Holiday Pop-Up Shop is back starting this weekend!

This year the pop-up shop has moved from the Westwood Mall to the UPAWS shelter itself in Gwinn. This Black Friday and Small-Business Saturday, everything except the 2024 Pet Photo Calendar is 10% off. Every purchase made at the holiday pop-up shop helps support shelter operations. Ann Brownell, the volunteer and community outreach coordinator at UPAWS, says she’s spent a lot of time making sure the shop is ready to go with a wide variety of items available.

“Everything I have purchased for the store is from small business owners. A lot of these businesses also give back to rescues and also help us,” said Brownell. “The proceeds will help our animals here at the shelter. We have a wonderful variety, I’ve tried to find things that are different, that I’ve not seen at other places. Of course, we have our traditional UPAWS apparel, but we’ve got some fun sweatshirts and t-shirts with cat and dog themes. We’ve got some wonderful totes. We’ve got pet-safe candles. We have glassware, dog toys, cat toys, of course, Grounds & Hounds Coffee, which gives back to dog rescues, so we have a lot of wonderful things for everybody.”

The pop-up shop is open Black Friday and Small-Business Saturday from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m., and on Sunday from 12 p.m. – 4 p.m. After this weekend the shop will close for a little bit, before reopening in December.

The entrance to the shop is different than the main shelter entrance; just go down the building a little bit further toward the park, and you’ll be greeted by an 8-foot inflatable Santa Clause at the shop entrance.