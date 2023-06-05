GWINN, Mich. (WJMN) – The Upper Peninsula Animal Welfare Shelter is celebrating National Adopt a Shelter Cat Month and kicking off their 2024 Pet Photo Calendar Contest.

“June is National Adopt a Shelter Cat Month,” said Ann Brownell, Community Outreach and Volunteer Coordinator and Chair of 2024 Pet Photo Contest. “We celebrate our cats all year around, but especially in June. This time of year, we get a lot of cats, so we have a promotion. If the cat is a year or older you can spin our wheel and get 10-20% off your adoption.”

Adoption/ meet and greets are by appointment. Right now, there are about 15-20 cats available, and all have different personalities. They will be able to match you with what you are looking for in a furry friend.

That’s not the only exciting thing happening at UPAWS, they are also encouraging people to submit photos of their pets for the 2024 Pet Photo Calendar Contest.

“Everyone wants their pet to be a star,” said Brownell. ” When you enter your pet, which is going till the end of the month, it is a $10 donation to enter your pet. That goes to the animals at the shelter. We encourage you to share your photos and get votes.”

The top photo will receive the cover photo and a month. There is a new twist, there will be a random drawing for the 12th month photo. This will be announced on August 1. Even if you do not have a pet, it is encouraged to look at all the pets in the contest and vote. You can enter any kind of pet. There have been goats, guinea pigs, roosters, and much more. You are also able to register a pet that has passed.

For more information on the Pet Photo Contest, National Adopt a Shelter Cat Month, and more, click here.