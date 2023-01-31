SANDS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJMN) – Upper Peninsula Animal Welfare Shelter has an opportunity for low income residents in Marquette County to get their pet spayed or neutered. They are teaming up with five area veterinary clinics to offer this service to cats, dogs and some rabbits at a reduced cost. These clinics are:

Gwinn/Sawyer Veterinary Clinic

Marquette Veterinary Clinic

Negaunee Veterinary Clinc

Northern Veterinary Associates

Stuga North Veterinary Care

“It’s very important to get your animals spayed or neutered or fixed,” said Ann Brownell, Volunteer and Community Outreach Coordinator, UPAWS. “It reduces aggression, it reduces roaming, it also reduces cancer. So all in all of course it reduces unwanted litters of puppies and kittens or puppies, kittens and bunnies. It’s a good thing to do. “

To qualify for this reduced cost service, pet owners can stop at the shelter located at 815 South, M-553, Gwinn and fill out an application. They must provide a Marquette County driver’s license and proof of low income assistance.

If you have any questions, you can email UPAWS at supervisors@upaws.org or call (906) 475-6661.

For more information about UPAWS, click here.