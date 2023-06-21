MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – The Upper Peninsula Animal Welfare Shelter is gearing up for their 26th annual “Tee Up 4 Tails” event at Marquette Golf Club Heritage Course on July 20.

“It’s our 26th year. Last year one of our top sponsors wanted to do even more so they stepped up; last year and this year the fundraiser is presented by The Huber Agency,” said Karen Rhodes, chair of “Tee Up 4 Tails.” “They do a lot to help support the event and make it even more successful.”

“We have lots of fun prizes for the golfers who win, fun games, delicious lunch afterward, it’s really a fun day and everybody seems to have a good time,” said Rhodes.

Rhodes said the funds raised go toward supporting the operating expenses of the shelter like staff salaries, electricity, and any other things that go into running a big business.

“’Tee Up 4 Tails’ is our major summer fundraiser, and this is actually the 26th year that we’ve held the event and every year it seems to get bigger and bigger. Many teams come back, not because they want to golf or anything … but they want to support UPAWS,” said Rhodes. “It’s really gratifying to have all these people come back year after year.”

There’s still time to get involved, you can put together a team of four and pick up the putters or, for folks who aren’t big golfers, there’s other ways to help the cause.

“We still have room for a couple more teams if you want to come and golf, it’s a lot of fun. We’re also looking for tee sponsors, if your business wants to show their support for UPAWS, we’ll put your logo out on the golf course, it’ll look just awesome. We also can use raffle prizes or silent auction items.

More information and details are available at upaws.org. You can find Karen Rhodes’ contact information on their website as well and you direct questions to her.