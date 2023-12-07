MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) – Last week, the Upper Peninsula Animal Welfare Shelter put out a call for help on their Facebook page as they have had an influx of animals from five possible abuse and neglect cases.

“UPAWS is kind of contracted with the county. So, we assist officers and stuff when it comes to animal neglect, animal abuse, cruelty, things like that, they kind of ask us for our side of things. Where they’re good at handling the law, we kind of handle the animal aspect,” said Ryan McLaren, a shelter operations coordinator for UPAWS. “So, we have our coworkers go out on these calls to assist them [and] we’ve had quite a few that popped up recently all at the same time so we’ve had a huge influx of animals. We’ve probably had 18 to 20-something animals come in over the past month and a half that are all part of these court cases. So, we’re pretty overwhelmed right at the moment.”

“The professionals help us identify what are maybe not conditions that we would think are good, but they aren’t abuse or neglect,” said Marquette County Sheriff Greg Zyburt. “The ones that have been coming through are definitely, in my opinion, abuse.”

This week, instead of an influx of animals, they’ve received an influx of community support.

“We’ve had lots of people emailing and calling, trying to see how they can help. We’ve had a whole lot of donations come in. This support from the public has been great ever since the post has come out,” said McLaren. “We’ve had people drop off money and supplies, we’ve had people asking about fostering, so it’s been really awesome to see the public support.”

But more help is still needed in all areas of shelter operations. From shopping at their annual holiday shop, to fostering, adopting, donating items or money or volunteering, there’s something for everyone to do to give back this holiday season.

“Any donations are great, the biggest thing is always bedding. We always run through a lot of that, so blankets, sheets and comforters. We use a lot of bleach, dish soap, typical cleaning supplies – we go through a lot of those as well. Food – canned, wet food, dry food, anything like that at all helps. And we can always use volunteers here, it definitely helps the burden with staff when we have some volunteers helping. We have cat cleaning volunteers and cat cuddler volunteers. We just started our dog-walking program up again after about a three-year break. So, we can always use people to do that,” said McLaren.

And if UPAWS could ask Santa for one thing, it would be for people to come adopt.

“Along with our regular animals we’re really low on kennel space right now. So, the more animals that we get adopted out into homes opens up more space that we have here that we can put more animals in,” said McLaren.

Zyburt said if you see anything that looks like animal abuse or neglect in the community, call 911.

“Keep an eye on the situation and if they think it’s questionable or it is serious enough, they should certainly dial 911 to have an officer go out to the scene and look at it, and if they have questions then that’s when they get a hold of UPAWS and have them come out to look at the situation again,” said Zyburt.

For more information about how you can help out UPAWS, or to see a list of items they need at the shelter, you can go to their website, or you can visit their Facebook page.