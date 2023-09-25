NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WJMN) – You and your pups are invited to the biggest dog party of the year in Negaunee this weekend.

The Upper Peninsula Animal Welfare Shelter (UPAWS) is hosting its 18th annual “Strut Your Mutt” event on Saturday. There will be vendors and other fun activities for both dogs and humans, including costume contests and trick contests. The non-profit organization relies on donations to operate its shelter and provide care for the animals. All proceeds raised from “Strut Your Mutt” will go directly to UPAWS. This year’s goal is to raise $20,000.

“What I love about ‘Strut Your Mutt’ is the community has really taken ownership of it,” said UPAWS Board Member Lynn Andronis. “They want to know how much our fundraiser raised in funds for the shelter. And, to me that’s heartwarming. They’ve taken it to heart. They’ve taken it under their wing, and that’s why the support for this event is phenomenal, as is the support for our shelter. Overall, we’ve got a great community.”

“Strut Your Mutt” will be held at Jackson Mine Park in Negaunee on Saturday, September 30. Registration opens at 10 a.m. and the event will wrap up around 1:30 p.m. Tickets can also be purchased ahead of time here.