ISHPEMING, Mich. (WJMN) – UPAWS is hosting its annual “Raise the Woof” comedy night on Friday, January 19 at River Rock Lanes & Banquet Center in Ishpeming.

“Raise the Woof” is a group of traveling comedians committed to raising money and spreading awareness for animal rescue. This year, the featured comedians are Marc Yaffee and Lee L.A. Lycan.

“It’s a typical fundraiser for us. So, we will have a bucket raffle and a 50/50. It’s a real nice venue, it’s laid back. You can buy cocktails, there’s a nice hors d’oeuvre menu, and mostly it’s just to get together with kind of like-minded people to support UPAWS,” said chair of the event Leslie Hurst. “We rely solely on donations from the public and our fundraisers. So, this is kind of the kickoff to our fundraising year to do this in mid-January every year. It’s a good chance to see people you haven’t seen for a while and kind of get out in the winter and do something fun.”

Doors for “Raise the Woof” open at 7 p.m. and the show starts at 8. The show is suggested for ages 16+.



Tickets for raise the woof are on sale now. Advanced tickets are $20 for single tickets or $30 for a couple. At the door, all tickets are $20. You can buy your tickets on here.